Barnes posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 141-140 overtime loss to the Bucks.

The 14 boards were a new career high for Barnes, who cleared 40 minutes for the second time as a member of the Kings thanks to the extra period and Marvin Bagley's (knee) early exit. The extent of Bagley's injury won't be known until he's re-evaluated prior to Friday's game against the Clippers, but the rookie seems likely to miss action as a result of the setback. That would seemingly pave the way for Barnes to have a clear path to 35-plus minutes going forward, but the 26-year-old still shouldn't be viewed as a player capable of routinely turning in useful production outside of the scoring column.