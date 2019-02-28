Kings' Harrison Barnes: Sets new career high in rebounds
Barnes posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 14 rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 141-140 overtime loss to the Bucks.
The 14 boards were a new career high for Barnes, who cleared 40 minutes for the second time as a member of the Kings thanks to the extra period and Marvin Bagley's (knee) early exit. The extent of Bagley's injury won't be known until he's re-evaluated prior to Friday's game against the Clippers, but the rookie seems likely to miss action as a result of the setback. That would seemingly pave the way for Barnes to have a clear path to 35-plus minutes going forward, but the 26-year-old still shouldn't be viewed as a player capable of routinely turning in useful production outside of the scoring column.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Mediocre production Sunday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in team debut•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will be available Friday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Dealt to Sacramento•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...