Barnes posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

Through the first eight games of the season, Barnes was taking 12.5 field goal attempts per game -- a number that's been reduced to 9.3 attempts across the past seven games. He's still averaging a solid 14.0 points on 47.7 percent shooting during this span, but the trend downward is concerning for fantasy managers who were riding high while Barnes saw more usage.