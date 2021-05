Barnes (groin) won't play in the Kings' final two games this season, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The veteran is being shut down for the rest of the regular season due to a lingering groin injury. Barnes last played April 26 against Dallas, posting 19 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes. In 58 games played with the Kings this season, Barnes averaged 16.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.