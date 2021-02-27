Barnes registered 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-14 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 40 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Barnes ended just two rebounds and three assists away from reaching what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and he's now scored 20-plus points in two straight games for the fourth time this campaign. Barnes has settled himself as a proven performer on both ends of the court and is averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest over his last three appearances since missing three straight games earlier this month.