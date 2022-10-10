Barnes totaled 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's win over Portland.

Barnes remains arguably the most boring fantasy asset available, and yet he continues to chug along, putting up top-100 value. He is slated to begin the season as the starting power forward, a role that will likely afford him sufficient minutes in which to remain relevant. That role could change down the stretch, especially if the Kings fall out of playoff contention sooner rather than later. Until that point, he should be viewed as a high-floor, low-ceiling target in the later rounds of drafts.