Kings' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in team debut

Barnes registered 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes in the Kings' 102-96 win over the Heat on Friday.

Barnes was inserted right into the starting five in his team debut, and although his shot was less than sharp, he provided a solid line overall. The 26-year-old shooting struggles actually date back to the final two games of his Mavericks tenure, as he's now shot under 40.0 percent in three straight contests. However, Barnes certainly has the talent to bounce back, and the Kings' fast-paced offense has the potential to do wonders for his overall production.