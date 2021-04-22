Barnes racked up 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 victory over the Timberwolves.

Barnes isn't among the league's flashy stars, but he has proven to be invaluable to the Kings this season due to his professionalism and consistent contributions. The veteran forward has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and is averaging career highs in both boards (6.6) and assists (3.5) per contest on the campaign. His 49.4 percent field-goal rate is also a career best.