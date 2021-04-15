Barnes contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes in a loss to Washington on Wednesday.

Barnes finished third on the team in scoring and second in rebounding in the loss. That provides a good framework for his recent production -- he isn't going to dominate the headlines most nights, but the veteran has been good for solid numbers on a reliable basis. Over his past five contests, Barnes is averaging 15.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.