Barnes (illness) could arrive at the NBA's bubble in Orlando later Tuesday if he passes one more COVID-19 test, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Barnes revealed July 14 that he tested positive for COVID-19, which has thus far prevented him from making the trip to Orlando while he remains in quarantine in Sacramento. In the press release he provided last week, Barnes said he was "primarily asymptomatic," and Spears' acknowledgement that the forward has passed at least one COVID-19 test since his positive result suggests he's inching closer to completing all health-related protocols. Once he arrives in Orlando, Barnes will have to go into quarantine again and submit two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before he's allowed to join the Kings for practice. Sacramento will play its first seeding game July 31 versus the Spurs, so Barnes should have a good shot at being available for that contest if he's cleared to rejoin the team by the end of the week.