Barnes (illness) is still in Sacramento and will be on the "first flight to Orlando" once he clears protocol, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, and he has yet to return the negative tests necessary for him to join the Kings in Orlando. Once he does that and arrives, he'll have to quarantine again and produce two negative tests before he practices.
