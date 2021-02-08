Barnes posted four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal during 35 minutes in the 113-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Barnes had a unusual night in the shooting department, going ice cold on just seven attempts. On the plus side, Barnes set a new season high in rebounds (12), though he was held to just one assist and one steal in 35 minutes.