Barnes had seven points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound in 41 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

The 28-year-old put up single-digit points for the first time despite playing his second-highest minutes total of the season. Barnes is shooting 31 percent from the field and averaging 10.7 points in three games since a 30-point performance Jan. 11 against the Pacers.