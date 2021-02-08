Barnes posted four points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal during 35 minutes in the 113-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Barnes had a very unusual night in the shooting department, going ice cold. The forward could not find his rhythm and found his only success to be in the paint. Barnes set a new season high in rebounds (12) during the win, outperforming everyone at the boards. The shooting woes are to be considered an outlier and he should return to form when the Kings play host to the 76ers on Tuesday.