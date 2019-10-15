Kings' Harrison Barnes: Struggles with shot in win
Barnes collected seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 28 minutes during the Kings' 128-115 preseason win over the Jazz on Monday.
The efficiency wasn't there for Barnes on Monday, but he'll still have one more opportunity to shake off preseason rust before the regular season kicks off. Barnes settled in nicely with Sacramento last season after being traded from the Mavericks and re-signed with the Kings on a four-year, $85 million deal this offseason. Trevor Ariza arrived via free agency over the summer as well, so Barnes will have a capable veteran behind him potentially pushing him for minutes or even his starting role.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will re-sign with Kings•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Kings preparing extension offer•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will decline player option•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Explodes offensively in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores just seven points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 18 points in victory•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times