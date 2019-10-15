Barnes collected seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 28 minutes during the Kings' 128-115 preseason win over the Jazz on Monday.

The efficiency wasn't there for Barnes on Monday, but he'll still have one more opportunity to shake off preseason rust before the regular season kicks off. Barnes settled in nicely with Sacramento last season after being traded from the Mavericks and re-signed with the Kings on a four-year, $85 million deal this offseason. Trevor Ariza arrived via free agency over the summer as well, so Barnes will have a capable veteran behind him potentially pushing him for minutes or even his starting role.