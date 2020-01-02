Barnes posted eight points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal during Tuesday's 105-87 loss to the Clippers.

Struggling to put the ball in the basket against the stifling Clippers defense isn't unexpected, but Barnes' month of December was rough overall. He shot just 36.7 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from deep, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 35.1 minutes. Barnes also racked up fewer than 20 fantasy points on seven occasions. At this point, fantasy owners in weekly lineup lock leagues may need to avoid starting him unless the Kings play four times.