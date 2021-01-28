Barnes dropped 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 121-107 win over the Magic.

Barnes has now recorded back-to-back 20-point performances following two consecutive games in single-digit scoring. Barnes felt comfortable letting the ball fly from beyond the arc as both his three-pointers attempted and three-pointers made tied season-highs. Over his last four outings, Barnes has attempted at least six three-pointers three times and is shooting 37.4 percent.