Barnes scored 22 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT) and added seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Kings' 140-121 loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

In just his second game back after a three game absence due to a foot injury, Barnes showed no rust at all, contributing on both ends of the floor. The forward has been a reliable second option on offense this season, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. With Jabari Parker (COVID-19 protocols) and Hassan Whiteside (COVID-19 protocols) both out, look for Barnes to have a little increase in production in terms of scoring and rebounding.