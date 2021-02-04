Barnes scored 24 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding six assists, five rebounds and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Barnes had a rough shooting night and was particularly woeful from three-point range, but that didn't stop him from reaching the 20-point mark for the fifth time over his last six appearances. He is averaging 21.2 points per game in that span, though he could be bound for some regression since he's shooting an unsustainable 52.6 percent from the field during that six-game stretch.