Barnes scored 32 points (11-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 win over Memphis.

Barnes has now reached at least 23 points in three of his past four games. He was the game-leader in this one as no one else topped 26. The North Carolina product will look to keep streaking Saturday against the Clippers.