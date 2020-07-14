Barnes announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

In a statement posted to his personal Twitter account, Barnes noted that he tested positive prior to the team embarking for Orlando last week. The veteran is currently quarantining back in Sacramento and is expected to join the team in Orlando once he clears protocol. Given the current timetable, Barnes should be back with the team before games resume on July 30. Sacramento plays its first of eight seeding games on July 31 against San Antonio.