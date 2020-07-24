Barnes (illness) cleared the COVID-19 protocol and is traveling to the NBA bubble in Orlando, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 28-year-old has remained in Sacramento since testing positive for the virus in early July, but he's cleared protocol and is nearing his return to the team. Barnes will still need to complete the league-mandated quarantine period upon his arrival before joining his teammates. He'll have less than of week of practice time to prepare for the first game of the restart July 31 against the Spurs.