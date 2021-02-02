Barnes registered 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the Pelicans.

Barnes had to play as a center when Richaun Holmes was on the bench following the ejection of Marvin Bagley, but he managed to deliver a strong performance on both ends of the court and finished just two boards shy of putting up his second double-double of the season. He has also scored 20-plus points in four of his last five contests, and while that might be unsustainable going forward, he's going through a sizzling run and that should boost his upside.