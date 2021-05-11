site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Unlikely to play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barnes (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Barnes appears likely to miss his eighth game in a row due to groin soreness. The veteran may be shut down for the rest of the regular season with just three games remaining after Tuesday.
