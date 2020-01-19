Kings' Harrison Barnes: Unproductive in loss
Barnes had only nine points and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 loss to Utah.
Barnes struggled to get anything going Saturday, doing very little to increase his fantasy appeal. He is outside the top-150 over the past two weeks, and scoring aside, he offers very little in terms of production. He will occasionally turn in a solid performance which is enough to keep his value afloat. On the whole, he is not worth rostering in 12-team leagues.
