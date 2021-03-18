Barnes scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

After a downturn in field-goal attempts in his last two games, Barnes returned to form and his scoring ticked back up. He also continued to shoot efficiently from the field and has maintained a career-best 62.1 true-shooting percentage across 37 games this season. To round out his line, Barnes chipped in strong counting stats and is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on the campaign.