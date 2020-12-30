Barnes totaled 13 points (5-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists in Tuesday's win over Denver.
Barnes had a hard time getting his shots to fall and didn't notch any defensive stats, but he set a career high with eight dimes and also contributed on the boards. While his scoring is a bit down this season, Barnes is on pace for career-best marks in both rebounding and assists.
