Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will be available Friday
Barnes (not injury related) is expected to be available Friday against the Heat, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Barnes was dealt to the Kings on Wednesday and should get through his physicals in time to suit up for Friday's action. There's a strong chance he'll start at power forward, which would push Nemanja Bjelica to the bench.
