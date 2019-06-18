Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will decline player option
Barnes will decline his $25.1 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Kings traded for Barnes at the deadline knowing that he could head into free agency, and according to Wojnarowski, the two sides are open to negotiating a longer-term deal this summer. The 27-year-old appeared in 77 total games between Sacramento and Dallas last season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. While his scoring declined after joining the Kings, Barnes was a more efficient shooter, knocking down 45.5 percent of his field goals and 40.8 percent of his threes in 28 contests. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft figures to draw plenty of interest in free agency as an upper-middle-tier wing.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Explodes offensively in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores just seven points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 18 points in victory•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Modestly involved in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts up 25 points Saturday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...