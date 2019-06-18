Barnes will decline his $25.1 million player option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Kings traded for Barnes at the deadline knowing that he could head into free agency, and according to Wojnarowski, the two sides are open to negotiating a longer-term deal this summer. The 27-year-old appeared in 77 total games between Sacramento and Dallas last season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. While his scoring declined after joining the Kings, Barnes was a more efficient shooter, knocking down 45.5 percent of his field goals and 40.8 percent of his threes in 28 contests. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft figures to draw plenty of interest in free agency as an upper-middle-tier wing.