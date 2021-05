Barnes (groin) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Barnes will miss his fifth consecutive game Wednesday as he deals with an adductor injury. With injuries piling up for the Kings, expect Maurice Harkless and Justin James to gain plenty of additional minutes. Marvin Bagley will likely take Barnes' spot in the starting lineup, as has been the case in each of the last two games.