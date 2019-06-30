Barnes has agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract with the Kings, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barnes was acquired by the Kings from the Mavericks in February of last season. Though the change of scenery reduced his usage, he became a more efficient shooter. At 27 years old, Barnes should be entering the prime of his career, and he's shown potential to be a team's second or third offensive option. He figures to continue starting at either forward spot and seeing over 30 minutes per night.