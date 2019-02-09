Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday
Barnes will draw the start Friday against the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
As predicted, Barnes will join the first unit, pushing Bogdan Bogdanovic to a bench role. Barnes has scored 10 or more points in each of his last four contests and will look to extend that streak in his first game with the Kings.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Will be available Friday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Dealt to Sacramento•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Pours in game-high 27 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads team with 19 points•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 20 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...