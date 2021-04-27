Barnes left Monday's game against the Mavericks due to adductor tightness, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Barnes was forced to exit the contest in the second half. He'll finish with 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. Barnes can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

More News