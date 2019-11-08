Kings' Harry Giles: Available Friday
Giles (knee) is active and available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles has yet to play for the Kings this season, but his string of absences will finally come to a close Friday in Atlanta. He should provide depth in the frontcourt, but it wouldn't be surprising if he's eased into action given the issue that has plagued him.
