Kings' Harry Giles: Back from G League
Giles was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Giles appeared in two games for the Stockton Kings as part of the G League Showcase in Las Vegas, but he'll now rejoin the Kings ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pelicans. Giles averaged 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds across the two games in Vegas.
