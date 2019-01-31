Giles registered 20 points (10-12 FG), seven rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.

Giles poured in a career high scoring total while missing only two field-goal attempts. January was already by far his best month of the season, and he finished it on a high note. With that being said, the team's depth down low limits his value to deeper leagues.