Giles compiled 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five steals and a block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league loss to the Suns.

Giles, the 20th overall pick in 2017 who missed all of last season due to injury, has come out of the gates looking comfortable. In the three games prior to Saturday's impressive performance, he had been averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and a combined 2.7 steals/blocks across 27.0 minutes. Though he'll presumably be behind Marvin Bagley on the depth chart, Giles may be able to find rotational run this season.