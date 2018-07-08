Kings' Harry Giles: Continues impressing
Giles compiled 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five steals and a block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 71-63 summer league loss to the Suns.
Giles, the 20th overall pick in 2017 who missed all of last season due to injury, has come out of the gates looking comfortable. In the three games prior to Saturday's impressive performance, he had been averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and a combined 2.7 steals/blocks across 27.0 minutes. Though he'll presumably be behind Marvin Bagley on the depth chart, Giles may be able to find rotational run this season.
More News
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Scores 13 in summer league win•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Will participate in summer league•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Shut down for remainder of season•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Continuing to practice with team•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Seen doing light court work•
-
Kings' Harry Giles: Won't play until January•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...