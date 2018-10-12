Giles contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals across 18 minutes in the Kings' 132-93 preseason loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Giles' impressive preseason continued Thursday, as he posted his fifth double-digit scoring effort in as many exhibitions and shot well over 50.0 percent for the second straight game. The 2017 first-round pick didn't play a single minute during his rookie season as he recovered from a knee injury, but enjoyed an impressive summer league stint before hitting the ground running in training camp. Although the Kings currently sport a crowded power forward depth chart that includes Nemanja Bjelica and 2018 second overall pick Marvin Bagley, Giles is making a formidable case for minutes as well this fall.