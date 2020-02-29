Play

Giles accounted for 16 points (8-14 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win at Memphis.

Giles has started nine of Sacramento's 11 games in February and the results have been encouraging -- he has scored 10 or more points in each of his last four outings, including a career-high 19-point effort earlier this week. Giles should be considered as the Kings' starting center moving forward and is averaging 11.3 points with 6.8 boards in 11 games this month.

