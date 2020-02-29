Kings' Harry Giles: Continues to produce as starter
Giles accounted for 16 points (8-14 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 104-101 win at Memphis.
Giles has started nine of Sacramento's 11 games in February and the results have been encouraging -- he has scored 10 or more points in each of his last four outings, including a career-high 19-point effort earlier this week. Giles should be considered as the Kings' starting center moving forward and is averaging 11.3 points with 6.8 boards in 11 games this month.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...