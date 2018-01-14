Giles (knee) continues to take part in practices with the Kings, but there's no timetable for the rookie's NBA debut, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

After selecting Giles out of Duke with the No. 20 overall pick back in June, the Kings made it known that their intention was to effectively make the big man's rookie season a redshirt one in order for him to regain strength in his knees. Despite having suffered two ACL tears during his high-school career and underwhelming during his lone season of college ball, Giles remains a high-upside prospect and has reportedly impressed those inside the organization with the athleticism and shooting range he's shown in controlled settings. The Kings maintain that Giles hasn't suffered any further setbacks with either of his knees since entering the NBA, with the team's main focus at this point being getting the power forward's conditioning in order. It's expected that Giles will see the floor in some capacity before the season is out, but look for the Kings to manage his minutes carefully.