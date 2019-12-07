Kings' Harry Giles: Continuing to remain on the bench
Giles did not play in the Kings' 105-104 loss at San Antonio on Friday.
This marks the 21-year-old's fourth straight DNP, with his last appearance having been a five-minute performance at Philadelphia. Injuries have taken a significant toll on Giles in his time at Sacramento, and he will hope for at least an opportunity on the court to demonstrate his skill set.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...