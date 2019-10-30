Kings' Harry Giles: Deemed questionable Wednesday
Giles (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against Charlotte, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles has yet to appear in a matchup this season as he continues to battle a knee injury. The 2017 first-round pick was also tabbed questionable heading into Monday's games versus Denver but the Kings ultimately elected into holding him out. Giles will likely be a game-time call Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...