Giles (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against Charlotte, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles has yet to appear in a matchup this season as he continues to battle a knee injury. The 2017 first-round pick was also tabbed questionable heading into Monday's games versus Denver but the Kings ultimately elected into holding him out. Giles will likely be a game-time call Wednesday.

