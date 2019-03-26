Kings' Harry Giles: Doubtful for Tuesday
Giles (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
It looks as though Giles will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a bruised left thigh. More information on his status should come out following the team's morning activities. If he's unable to go, Marvin Bagley could see a larger role.
