Kings' Harry Giles: Doubtful Saturday
Giles (knee) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's tilt with the Jazz.
Giles has yet to play this season due to ongoing soreness in his left knee. While there's an off chance he'll play Saturday, it seems more likely that he'll return to the court later next week during the King's upcoming three-game homestand.
