Giles produced just seven points (1-2 FG, 5-5 FT), in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Giles has seen his playing time diminish over the past three games, resulting in a dip in production. The arrival of Harrison Barnes has likely cut into Giles minutes somewhat, although his value was limited to deeper formats prior to the trade anyway.

