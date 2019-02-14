Kings' Harry Giles: Empty line in Wednesday's loss
Giles produced just seven points (1-2 FG, 5-5 FT), in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Giles has seen his playing time diminish over the past three games, resulting in a dip in production. The arrival of Harrison Barnes has likely cut into Giles minutes somewhat, although his value was limited to deeper formats prior to the trade anyway.
