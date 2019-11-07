Giles (knee) is expected to return in Tuesday's game against Portland, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.

Giles, who's been prevented from playing this season due to soreness in his left knee, is expected to make his season debut Tuesday against Portland. That said, look for an official update from the team on Giles' availability as any discomfort later this week could prolong Giles' absence. The third-year center was effective in limited minutes as a rookie last year, averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes per game.