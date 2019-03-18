Giles ended with 16 points (8-14 FG), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 victory over Chicago.

Giles scored an efficient 16 points Sunday, seeing a slightly increased role due to the blowout nature of the scoreline. Giles has flashed his upside this season and there is a chance he eventually usurps Willie Cauley-Stein in the starting lineup. Until then, however, he remains more of a streaming option in standard formats if you are looking for cheap big man stats.