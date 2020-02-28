Giles put up a career-high 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-5 FT) to go with eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes Thursday in the Kings' 112-108 loss to the Thunder.

While De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) was sidelined, Giles stepped up to fill the scoring void, pouring in 15 of his points in the first half to help give the Kings a 61-50 advantage at the break. His scoring pace slowed in the second half, but Giles still turned in another quality outing, upping his averages to 15.3 points, 9.7 boards and 2.3 assists in 26.7 minutes over his past three outings. Fox's impending return -- possibly as soon as Friday in Memphis -- may suppress Giles' usage a bit, but the 21-year-old looks poised to hold down a 20-plus-minute role while both Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley (foot) are facing uncertain return timelines.