Giles had 23 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-6 FT) and eight rebounds in Sunday's loss to Orlando.

With the game out of reach early in the second half, Giles had an opportunity for extended playing time after seeing just four minutes in Friday's opener against San Antonio. Giles made the most of it, hitting nine of his 11 field goal attempts en route to a team-high scoring total.