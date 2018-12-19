Kings' Harry Giles: Headed back to G League
Giles was assigned to the G League on Wednesday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Giles played 22 minutes in Monday's blowout loss to the Timberwolves, but the Kings will now send him down to their G League affiliate in Stockton ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder. Giles could return in time for that contest, but it's unlikely that he'll have much of an impact.
