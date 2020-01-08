Kings' Harry Giles III: Enters starting five
Giles is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game at Phoenix, Gary Gerould of the Kings Radio Network reports.
The 21-year-old will make the first start of his career with Richaun Holmes (shoulder) out and Marvin Bagley (foot) doubtful. Giles is averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 15.2 minutes over the last five games, but he should see more court time Tuesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...