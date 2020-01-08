Giles is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game at Phoenix, Gary Gerould of the Kings Radio Network reports.

The 21-year-old will make the first start of his career with Richaun Holmes (shoulder) out and Marvin Bagley (foot) doubtful. Giles is averaging 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 15.2 minutes over the last five games, but he should see more court time Tuesday.